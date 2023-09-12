Group of 24 Claim $2 Million Powerball Prize

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- The $2 million Powerball prize that was won back on September 2nd has been claimed.

The Minnesota State Lottery says the holders of the winning ticket turned it in Tuesday.

Minnesota’s latest $2 million Powerball with Power Play prize was claimed by a group of 24.

A group member said that the winning ticket was in her purse when she got a call from another group member who began the call by saying “Sit down, I have something to tell you.” What did she do when she heard the news? “I had $2 million in my purse! I zipped it up and went home!”

Congratulations to the lucky winners and to The Store of St. Anna, located at 37215 County Road 9, in Avon. The store earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

