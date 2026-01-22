UNDATED (WJON News) -- We had two big Powerball winners in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says tickets worth $50,000 each were sold at the Cub Foods in New Brighton and also at the Baxter Holiday in Baxter.

The jackpot prize was also won in Wednesday night's drawing. Someone who bought a ticket in North Carolina won an estimated $209 million. The jackpot now resets to $20 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.