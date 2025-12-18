ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing, but there was one big winner in Minnesota in Wednesday night's drawing.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner with a ticket sold at the Fuel Stop in Rochester.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

Get our free mobile app

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $1.5 billion for Saturday night’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $686.5 million. Saturday’s jackpot ranks as the fifth largest in the Powerball game and the seventh largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.