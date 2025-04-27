Big Powerball Winner in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Minnesota won big on Saturday night.

The Minnesota Lottery says there was a winning $150,000 ticket sold at a Cub Foods Store in St. Anthony.

The numbers drawn are 1, 12, 14, 18, 69 and the Powerball 2.

Someone in Kentucky won the jackpot of $167 million.

Nationwide, more than 510-thousand tickets won cash prizes in Saturday night’s drawing. Other top winners include seven tickets that won $150,000 prizes and ten tickets that won $50,000 prizes.

For the next drawing on Monday night, the Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million. The jackpot has a cash value of $9.2 million.

All lottery prizes worth over $50,000 in Minnesota must be claimed at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

