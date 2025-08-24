ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was one big Powerball winner in Minnesota on Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a lucky $100,000 winning ticket sold at Miller Hill Super One in Duluth.

Another lucky Minnesota Lottery player recently won $50,000 playing Powerball. A Powerball ticket purchased at Bill’s Superette in Champlin, for the August 20 drawing, matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000.

No one won the jackpot in Saturday's drawing so that continues to grow for the next drawing on Monday, which is now an estimated $750 million.

The winning numbers on Saturday, August. 23 Powerball drawing were white balls 11, 14, 34, 47, 51 and red Powerball 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

Two tickets sold in Maine and New York matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. A third ticket sold in South Dakota also matched all five white balls, and because the ticket included the Power Play option for $1 more, it doubled the winnings to $2 million.

There were also 31 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and five tickets that won $100,000 prizes in Saturday's drawing.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one (1) year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.