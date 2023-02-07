Powerball Jackpot Won in Monday Night’s Drawing

Powerball Jackpot Won in Monday Night&#8217;s Drawing

UNDATED (WJON News) -- There was a winner in Monday night's Powerball drawing.

A single winning ticket for the $755 million jackpot was sold in Washington state.

The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.

There was also a $2 million ticket sold in Texas and $1 million tickets in Michigan and New York.

We did have one $50,000 winner here in Minnesota which was sold in St. Charles.

The winning numbers Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.

The jackpot for the next drawing now resets to $20 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

 

