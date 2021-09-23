Powerball Jackpot Grows to $523 Million

UNDATED -- No one won the jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

That means the top prize will grow to $523 million for the next drawing on Saturday night. If you take the cash option it will be about $379 million.

Get our free mobile app

There was one $2 million ticket sold in Pennsylvania, and two $1 million tickets sold in Florida and Maryland.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 20, 40, 47, 55, 63 and the Powerball 5.

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud

[gallery gallerytitle="Quarterback Options for the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft"