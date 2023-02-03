Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $700 Million

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Powerball is up to another huge prize.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is $700 million, or about $375 million if the winner takes the cash option.

This ranks as the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history, and the 10th-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19th by a single ticket in Kansas.

Powerball celebrated its 30th-anniversary last year and is now played in 45 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.  Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.

 

