Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $700 Million

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Powerball is up to another huge prize.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is $700 million, or about $375 million if the winner takes the cash option.

This ranks as the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history, and the 10th-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19th by a single ticket in Kansas.

Get our free mobile app

Powerball celebrated its 30th-anniversary last year and is now played in 45 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.

READ RELATED ARTICLES