Powder Ridge Skiing, Boarding & Tubing Christmas Break Hours

It's suddenly very chilly out there. Did you notice? And for those of you who love winter and everything that comes with it, this season is for you! But there is also a warm-up coming too. And that hits right over the holiday.

BUT- that isn't going to slow some people down from enjoying what they can outside. And Powder Ridge is ready for kids and families to come and enjoy the slopes.

There's one event that even I, who is not a fan of cold and the things that come with winter, still loves to do, and that is tubing events out at Powder Ridge in Kimball. And to put that even further, the lazer light tubing events that happen a handful of weekends throughout the winter as well. Fun!

Unfortunately tubing isn't open quite yet, but the skiing and snow boarding is! The posted hours on Powder Ridge website says that they will be open on Christmas Eve from 9:30am to 2pm. They will be closed on Christmas Day, and are set to open again on the 26th, the day after Christmas for tubing!

If you plan on heading out to Powder Ridge you will need to purchase tickets online. .

As far as the lazer light tubing events go, you have always had to book those ahead of time, and they do sell out rather quickly. So if you would like to get a group togther and do the lazer light tubing event, probably book that sooner than later. I know you can't plan for if there will be a blizzard or not, that's just the risk we take as Minnesotans. We're tough.

Also remember that if you do book a time for tubing, you need to go during that time. You will have 2 hours for your time slot. Powder Ridge has stated that they will be holding tubers to that rule.

As weather permits, there will be more information posted about the lazer light tubing events.

