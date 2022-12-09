Potential Land Donation to a Southeast St. Cloud Park

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- George Friedrich park in southeast St. Cloud may be getting a little bigger.

On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider the donation of just over four acres of land from the Upgren family.

The city owns property on three sides of the land with the fourth side being the railroad tracks that parallel Highway 10.

In 2017 a comprehensive Park and Recreation Master Plan was completed for George Friedrich Park which assumed the acquisition of the additional land. Right now it has mature woodland trees, but it is zoned as multi-family residential.

Get our free mobile app

George Friedrich Park was bought by the city from St. Cloud State University in 2015 and currently is 75 acres in size.