Pollreis; School District Ready for 3 Options this Fall [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School Board Chairman Jeff Pollreis joined me on WJON today. He says all school districts in the state have been told to be ready for 3 different options for learning this fall. The options include distance learning, in person learning and a hybrid of the two. He says in-person is the best option and that option would likely look different than what a normal school situation would look like. He says custodial staff is up to speed on increased cleaning but isn't sure to what extend masks would be recommended, required or if would be completely voluntary. He says if required the school district would likely make masks available for those who couldn't afford to buy their own.

Jeff says if in-person schooling can take place this fall sports would also likely happen. He did say sports like tennis is much more likely to be played as opposed to contact sports like football or wrestling. I asked if sports could happen if schools go to a hybrid form of learning. He isn't sure if that can happen.

Many schools in the district are getting some minor work done this summer. Projects included the parking lots at Lincoln, Oak Hill and Westwood elementaries, cafeteria flooring at Lincoln and Madison elementaries, bathrooms at Madison and new playground equipment at Lincoln. The Apollo softball fields were also fixed.

The District had 55 retirements following this past school year. Each person was recognized during an online ceremony held on June 2. Jeff says 55 retirements is normal for them.