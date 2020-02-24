Tech Baseball Can’t Play on New Field This Season [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School Board Chair Jeff Pollreis joined me on WJON today. He informed me that the new baseball field at Tech had a water main break prior to winter that will cause them to not play varsity baseball games on that field this spring. He expects the field to be repaired and ready for use by this summer. Tech baseball will play their varsity games at the MAC this season.

The school district is still preparing for exactly what they are looking for in Apollo High School renovations and the cost. Jeff expects to know more soon but wouldn't put a timetable on when they will know the dollar amount of the renovations.

The school district has had many successes for students and staff in the last few months. Jeff discussed the details in the above podcast.