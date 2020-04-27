Tech, Apollo Looking at Graduation Options [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School Board Chairman Jeff Pollreis joined me on WJON today. He says discussions have taken place in regards to how Tech and Apollo will handle graduation ceremonies for the 2020 graduating class. Jeff says options include a drive-by situation where parents, family and the graduate drive by and accept their diploma, a virtual ceremony or even holding smaller gatherings at school buildings that would safe and personalized. Jeff expects an announcement soon with the options they are looking at.

Jeff says the graduate committee consists of seniors so they are having an input in what is decided. Pollreis says teachers, staff and students have adjusted well to distance learning. He says some of the methods used during this distance learning could be implemented when things return to normal.