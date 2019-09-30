School Board Chair Says There’s More Security at Tech [PODCAST]

Tech High School has been the source of attention for the past month. To start the month it was the positive of the opening of the new Tech but in the last week the focus was on a fight that took place at the high school. St. Cloud School Board Chair Jeff Pollreis joined me on WJON today. We talked about the grand opening of the new building, the fight, and increased security today at the school. Listen below.

Pollreis says Tech also plans to finish up landscaping around the building within the next year. The School District is still looking to renovate Apollo but they don't have a timeline as to when they will ask voters to approve money to make that happen. Pollreis expects that topic to come up at the school board retreat in December.

Either Jeff Pollreis or Superintendent Willie Jeff join me on WJON the last Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m.