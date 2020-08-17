New Tech Principal Wants to Help Students Achieve Their Goals

ST. CLOUD -- When students return to Tech High School next month they'll be welcomed by a new face.

Jason Harris is the new principal at Tech after serving as principal at South Junior High School last year. He replaces Charlie Eisenreich who is taking on a special role as he transitions into retirement.

Harris has spent over 20 years working in education, a passion he says was developed at a very young age.

My family was intentional about helping me get a good education, and just within that I found a love and passion in working with students. I started back in high school working with kids.

He says while the surroundings may be new, many of the students are the same from time working at the middle school.

Harris says he takes pride in his ability to connect with students and being a line of support to help them achieve their goals.

Really helping students grow in that realm to be critical thinkers and learn how to work together and setting them up for when they are out in the world and know we've done a good job in preparing them.

He says students are eager to get back into the classroom and staff are committed to making sure all safety protocols are followed.

Harris says besides face coverings and temperature checks, they are also looking going into block schedule instead of a seven period class day.

District 742 will begin the school year in a hybrid learning model.