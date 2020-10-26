SC Schools Distance Learning Going Better this Fall [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School District 742 made the move from hybrid learning for 6th-12th grade students to distance learning last week. St. Cloud School Board Chairman Jeff Pollries joined me on WJON Today. He says they learned quite a bit from last spring's distance learning that is making this fall's distance learning more effective for students, teachers and staff. Jeff says St. Cloud Schools determine their learning method (hybrid, distance, or in-person) based on state guidelines and their concern with the health and safety of their students and staff. He says everyone would love to move back to in-person learning but that isn't possible right now.

The School District had planned on asking voters this November to approve Apollo High School renovations. The plan to ask voters to approve that was put on hold with the pandemic. Jeff says they are committed to renovating Apollo and still hope to do so but he's not sure when the school district will ask for the money needed from tax payers to make the Apollo renovations happen.

Fall sports and activities will continue to happen within District 742 despite the move to distance learning. Jeff says there are many benefits to sports and he feels the student/athletes are better off participating in these activities. He says school officials communicated with parents and students prior to making this decision. He says a decision on how winter sports will be handled hasn't happened yet.

Jeff Pollreis of St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett join me the last Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.