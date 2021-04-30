Demo of Old Tech’s West Wing Happening Soon [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today. He says the demolition and renovation process of portions of the old Tech High School building continue this week and they remain on time and on budget. He says a very visible part of the project to turn the old Tech High School building into the new City Hall will take place within the next couple weeks when the demolition of the west wing of the old Tech High School takes place. Kleis says the city still expects to move into the renovated Tech/new City Hall by the end of 2021. Kleis says they are anticipating having a purchase to sell the current city hall to a developer in October. He says that location will be generating tax dollars to the city for the first time in its history.

During today's Radio Town Hall Mayor Kleis also addressed graffiti at the city owned George Freidrich Park. He says they will take a look at the defaced rock and correct the problem. The Mayor is also planning the annual State of the City address May 4 at 12:30 p.m. outdoors at Lake George. The speech is open to the public and is expected to take 45 minutes. WJON will be airing this.

Mayor Kleis joins me on WJON every other Friday from 8:10-8:50 for radio town hall meetings. He takes phone calls and emails during this program.

