New Tech Is On Time and Under Budget [PODCAST]

Progress continues on the new Tech High School. St. Cloud School board chair Jeff Pollreis joined me on WJON today. He says the new school is "on time and under budget" and will be ready to go when the school year begins in September. Pollreis did not say when staff will be ready to move in but did say the final touches are being made inside the building which includes the addition of furniture. Listen to our conversation below.

The St. Cloud school district agreed to sell the old Wilson Elementary building on the North side of St. Cloud for $210,000. Jeff says that was the highest bid. He talked about the difference between the how they handled the Wilson building in comparison with the old Tech building.

Jeff also talked about how the school district is getting kids ready for college or the work force depending on what each student plans to do with their future.