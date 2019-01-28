St. Cloud School District Board Chairman Jeff Pollreis joined me on WJON today. He indicated that the board plans a February retreat and a decision on what they'll do with the old Wilson Elementary building could come from that. Pollreis says they are keeping "all options" open. All options means they could rent it out again, sell it or find a use for it in the district.

Jeff Pollreis also gave me an update on the progress of the new Tech High School building and he discussed the new technology that will be apart of the building. I also asked him if he is concerned that an influx of Apollo students could open-enroll at Tech next year.

Pollreis says the school board has not yet set a timeline to ask for renovations for Apollo high school but this could be discussed that their February retreat.

Listen to my conversation with Jeff below.

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett will join me Monday February 25 at 8:15 a.m.