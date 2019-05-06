Tech High School is Rounding Into Shape [PODCAST]

I talked with St. Cloud School District board chairman Jeff Pollreis today on WJON. He says the new Tech High School is on schedule to open this fall and many of the finishing touches are being completed on the building. Jeff also says the District is planning an event at the old Tech building June 11 that will be open to the public. Many of the items from the old Tech building that won't be transitioning to the new building will be available for auction June 22. Listen to the conversation below.

Jeff indicated that they are still taking bids to purchase the old Wilson Elementary building and a decision will happen by the district soon. Jeff also talked curriculum opportunities that include improved technology and NASA.

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett will join me June 3 at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.