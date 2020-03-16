Police Shoot Man in Gunfire Exchange in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK (AP) — Police in Brooklyn Park have shot and wounded a man in an exchange of gunfire outside a Walmart in the northern Twin Cities suburb.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were called to the store late Monday morning on a report of a suspicious person.

Police encountered the man in the parking lot and after a brief confrontation, authorities say he began to run away while shooting at officers. Police returned fire, striking the suspect. He is being treated at a hospital, and his condition was not known.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.

Categories: AP Stories, State/Regional News
