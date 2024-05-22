Police Searches in St. Cloud, Waite Park Turn Up Drugs, Guns

ST. CLOUD/WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Local police executed search warrants in both St. Cloud and Waite Park Tuesday morning, turning up illegal drugs, guns, and more.

At about 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. officers with the St. Cloud Police's Community Response Team, Violent Offender Task Force, and St. Cloud SWAT conducted the searches in the 700 block of 6th Avenue South in St. Cloud and the 500 block of 3rd Street South in Waite Park in reference to an ongoing investigation into sales and distribution of drugs.

Items seized as evidence include 345 suspected fentanyl pills, two long guns, four handguns, body armor, and hundreds of rounds of various ammunition and magazines.

Police detained multiple people at both locations. Their names have not been released. They are expected to face a number of charges.

