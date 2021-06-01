Police Respond to String of Burglaries in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- Authorities are reporting a string of burglaries that happened in Waite Park over the weekend.

Police responded to Royal Tire in the 700 block of 28th Avenue South around 10:30 p.m. Friday where the suspects tried to pry open a door but were unable to get inside. Outside surveillance cameras were moved or broken off. The suspects are described as two men wearing dark clothing and a dark hat.

The second burglary attempt happened hours later Saturday morning at Pomp's Tire in the 8200 block of Old Highway Road North. Police say the suspects entered the business through a pried window. Authorities did not find anyone inside and its unknown if anything was taken.

The third incident happened just after midnight Monday. Police say two men tried to break into a storage shed in the 100 block of 6th Avenue North, but were unsuccessful.

Waite Park police is asking anyone with information about the burglaries or suspects involved to contact the police department at 320-251-3281.