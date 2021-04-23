Police Respond to Possible Gun Call By Highway 15 Walking Bridge

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police responded to a possible gun call Friday afternoon near the walking bridge over Highway 15.

Get our free mobile app

Police say at around 2:45 p.m. caller said they saw two men carrying what looked like guns. The caller told police the men were walking eastbound across the bridge.

Officers checked the area but did not find anyone matching the description.

Authorities say Apollo High School and North Jr. High School were notified, and took precautionary security measures.