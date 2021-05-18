Police Respond to Knife Fight in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Police officers responded to a knife fight in south St. Cloud Tuesday afternoon. Commander Brett Mushatt says officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South at about 1:20 p.m.

There were multiple people involved and at least one of the males had a knife.

Police located a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who had been involved in the fight. Both were taken to St. Cloud Hospital and treated for minor non-life-threatening injuries.

The others involved in the fight have not been located yet, and the case is still being investigated. No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with any information should call St. Cloud police or Tri-County CrimeStoppers.

