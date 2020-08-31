Police: Most Arrested During Kenosha Protests Not from City

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- Police say most of the people arrested in demonstrations against police brutality since the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha were not city residents.

Police records show that of the 175 people arrested during protests in Kenosha since Blake was shot in the back Aug. 23, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed, 102 have addresses outside of the city _ including 44 different cities.

Protesters have marched in Kenosha every night since Blake's shooting, with some protests devolving into violence that has damaged buildings and vehicles.

Authorities say a teenager from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha on Tuesday night.