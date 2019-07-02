Police: Man’s Phone Taken, Jumped By 7 Others

WAITE PARK -- Two people have been jailed after allegedly stealing a man's cellphone and then punching him. Waite Park police say the incident happened in the 500 block of St. Andrews Drive at about 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

The victim told officers he allowed an acquaintance to use his cell phone, the acquaintance then gave the phone to a second male who got on a bike and left the area with the phone. When the victim tried to run after the suspect he was jumped by a group of about seven males who knocked him to the ground and punched him in the head.

Police say the two main suspects are 19-year-old Abdigani Billow of Waite Park and a 17-year-old boy from Waite Park.

The victim was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.