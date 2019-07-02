Police: Man’s Phone Taken, Jumped By 7 Others

Getty Images/iStockphoto

WAITE PARK -- Two people have been jailed after allegedly stealing a man's cellphone and then punching him. Waite Park police say the incident happened in the 500 block of St. Andrews Drive at about 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

The victim told officers he allowed an acquaintance to use his cell phone, the acquaintance then gave the phone to a second male who got on a bike and left the area with the phone. When the victim tried to run after the suspect he was jumped by a group of about seven males who knocked him to the ground and punched him in the head.

Police say the two main suspects are 19-year-old Abdigani Billow of Waite Park and a 17-year-old boy from Waite Park.

The victim was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: waite park police department
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top