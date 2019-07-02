Police: Man Threatened With A Gun Over Sale of Pick-Up Truck

WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park man faces assault charges after police say he threatened another man with a gun.

The incident happened at around 9:45 Monday morning on 3rd Street Northeast in Waite Park.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says the incident began due to disagreement over the sale of a pick-up truck. The buyer of the truck attempted to return the vehicle to the seller and to get his money back stating the truck stalled and did not run well.

The buyer was then confronted by the seller and his father. During the confrontation, the father, 57-year-old Michael Krebs of Waite Park, allegedly pointed a gun at the buyer.

Krebs was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail. He faces charges of 2nd-degree assault.