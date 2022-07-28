Police: Man Found Dead In Yard In North St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police say a man was found dead in a yard early Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the 800 block of 8th Avenue North at around 5:00 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive man found lying on the grass.

Get our free mobile app

First responders arrived and determined the man was dead. He's been identified as 53-year-old Troy Kapol of St. Cloud.

Police say the location where Kapol was found was not his home and there were no signs of trauma.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy and cause of death.

The case remains active.