Police: Man Arrested After Chase from Clear Lake to St. Cloud

CLEAR LAKE -- Becker police arrested a man after leading them on a high-speed chase.

On Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. an officer with the Becker Police Department was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 10 at Main Avenue in Clear Lake. The officer was working a special DUI enforcement shift.

While talking to the driver the officer discovered he had a felony warrant for check forgery out of McLeod County. When the officer tried to arrest the driver he took off at a high rate of speed.

Get our free mobile app

The pursuit covered a total of 22 miles while driving from Clear Lake to southeast St. Cloud. The driver pulled into an apartment complex on the east side of St. Cloud and then fled on foot.

Officers with the Becker Police Department, St. Cloud Police Department, Big Lake Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office located the driver and took him into custody.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Shoemaker of Loretto

He was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation and ultimately booked into the Sherburne County Jail pending felony charges of Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle and the felony warrant.