Police Investigating Shooting, Woman Hurt

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police are investigating a shooting incident.

On Friday at about 6:00 p.m. officers responded to St. Cloud Hospital for a report of a 25-year-old woman who had shown up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators are working to determine the exact location of the shooting incident.

Based on information known at this time, it does not appear that this was a random incident and there is not a current threat to the public.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

