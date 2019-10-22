Police Arrest St. Cloud Man Suspected in Knife Attack

ST. CLOUD -- One man is in jail and another is in serious condition after a fight involving a knife in St. Cloud.

Police were called to the fight on the 500 block of 4th Ave. N.E. on Tuesday just before 6:30 a.m. and found the 40-year-old male victim from St. Cloud with multiple knife-related injuries.

Officers say the victim had been working on a car outside the home where he had been staying when he was confronted by the suspect. Police say the two are acquaintances and began arguing over past disputes.

During the argument, the suspect reportedly punched and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter and began searching the area. They found him around 7:45 a.m. hiding behind a business on the 500 block of 4 1/2 St. N.E. Officers negotiated with the man, identified as 44-year-old Chad Rowlett of St. Cloud, for about 10 minutes before he surrendered without incident.

Rowlett was taken to the Benton County Jail on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. Police say the knife has yet to be found.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital in stable condition with serious injuries.