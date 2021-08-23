Police Arrest Minnetonka Man After Drive-By Shooting in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Minnetonka man is jailed after a shooting incident in St. Cloud Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of 6th Street North and 10th Avenue North at about 3:15 p.m. Officers met with an 18-year-old man who said he had been shot at multiple times while driving through that intersection. None of the bullets hit the victim, but one round struck his vehicle.

Police learned the victim and the shooter were acquaintances and the shooter had been following the victim through the neighborhood after a dispute with the victim's family earlier in the day.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Ca'Mari Smith of Minnetonka.

Smith was arrested in Minnetonka at around 9:30 p.m. and was brought back to the Stearns County Jail on charges related to the shooting.

