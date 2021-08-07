Police: Alcohol, Speed Both Factors in Fatal Crash

ORONO -- The Orono police department says both alcohol and speed were factors in a crash that killed two people including Mack Motzko.

The police department released an updated statement on Friday saying the lab results from the driver, 51-year-old James Blue, indicate he had a blood-alcohol level of .175, more than twice the legal limit.

Data from the vehicle's airbag module indicate a speed of 94 to 99 miles an hour seconds prior to the crash.

The crash happened on July 24th at about 11:30 p.m. in Orono.

Twenty-year-old Mack Motzko and 24-year-old Sam Schuneman both died in the crash.

Motzko was laid to rest Monday after a memorial service at St. Cloud Cathedral.

