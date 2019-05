Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday listeners weighed in on safety at schools with today being the first day of school for many students in the area, people also talked about smoking, Sears and Herbergers and much more. Listen below.

WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday airs from 8:10-10 a.m. Tuesdays on WJON. Tune in and call in on a What Up Wednesday from 9:10-10.