Podcast; 2-Cent Tuesday 8-14-18 [AUDIO]

Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday listeners suggested WJON move the Clark Howard show from 9 p.m.-midnight to 1-4 p.m. to replace Garage Logic. Garage Logic will end September 7. The announcement came from the Parent company last week. Listeners also talked about the primary election taking place today and a few other things. Listen to the conversation below.

