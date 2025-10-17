NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- An alleged poaching report led to a high-speed chase, and the suspect is in the hospital. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says they received a call just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday about a poaching complaint in Burbank Township north of New London. It was reported that someone had shot at a deer from a truck while on the road and then had driven off.

Responding deputies and a DNR conservation officer spotted a truck fitting the vehicle description around 7:15 p.m. It did not have any lights on and was traveling at a high rate of speed. A brief chase reached speeds over 100 miles an hour, lasting about two miles. The truck lost control and rolled multiple times in Roseville Township, west of Paynesville.

The 37-year-old Willmar man driving the truck was taken to Paynesville Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.