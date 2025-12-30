ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you have a New Year's resolution to get out of the house more in the new year, the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud has a full schedule of live entertainment for you.

This Friday is "Hard Days Night - A Tribute to the Beatles".

It's a really cool show, they come out in the first half and do the old Beatles with the suits and the moppy hair and the older tunes. In the second half, they do the Sgt. Pepper-type Beatles.

Owner Ray Herrington says the Saturday night show "The 22nd Row - A Tribute to Elton John" features a large band.

A lot of musicians are on stage. They do almost all Elton John. They do a few extra tunes that they throw in here and there. It's a huge production.

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for both nights.

Next weekend, the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud will have a special performance of “The Last Waltz - Collective Unconscious”. Herrington says it's based on a concert video from the 1970s that was done as a farewell show.

It turned into a long jam session with all these incredible musicians, and luckily, they filmed it and made a movie out of it, kind of a documentary. Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, Dr. John, Joni Mitchell, just a slew of the big stars back in the 1970s.

Herrington says the Collective Unconscious only does this show every few years. It is on Friday, January 9th, at 7:30 p.m.

The following night, Radio Nation Presents: A Tribute to Steve Miller and the Cars is at 7:30 p.m.

The Pioneer Place on Fifth has its full schedule through the end of May posted on its website.