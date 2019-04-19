Pierz Resident Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

PIERZ -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County. The Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hawthorn Road and 235th Avenue about four miles northwest of Pierz.

Twenty-four-year-old Pacer Demo of Pierz was going north of 235th Avenue when they failed to yield at the stop sign and struck another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was 56-year-old Ronald Stuckmayer of Pierz.

Demo was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries. Stuckmayer was not hurt.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage.