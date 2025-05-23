Pierz Couple Sent to the Hospital After Motorcycle Strikes Deer

HILLMAN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after their motorcycle hit a deer.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Partridge Road, approximately four miles east of Buckman.

The sheriff's office says 72-year-old Thomas Theisen of Pierz was eastbound near 103rd Street when the bike struck the animal.

Theisen and his passenger, 64-year-old Michelle Theisen of Pierz, were both taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

 

