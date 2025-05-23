Pierz Couple Sent to the Hospital After Motorcycle Strikes Deer

HILLMAN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after their motorcycle hit a deer.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Partridge Road, approximately four miles east of Buckman.

The sheriff's office says 72-year-old Thomas Theisen of Pierz was eastbound near 103rd Street when the bike struck the animal.

Theisen and his passenger, 64-year-old Michelle Theisen of Pierz, were both taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

Come Visit Pierz, Minnesota With Us in Pictures

Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On