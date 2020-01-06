Pickup Crashes While Taking Gunshot Victim to Hospital

SAUK CENTRE -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened while the driver was taking another man to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The crash happened after 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Main Street North in Sauk Centre. Authorities say a pickup left the roadway and struck an electrical box.

Sauk Centre Police learned a passenger was at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Stearns County Sheriff's investigators were called in when it was determined the gunshot happened in Ashley Township southwest of Sauk Centre prior to the crash.

Officials say 32-year-old Justin Henrichs of Sauk Centre was shot in the hand when the pistol he was handling accidentally discharged. Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Ruegemer of Villard then crashed his pickup taking Henrichs to the hospital.

