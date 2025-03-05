Pickleball Tournament Raising Funds for Dementia Care
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Grab your paddle and hits the courts for a good cause.
The Central Minnesota Dementia Community Action Network is hosting a pickleball tournament.
The fundraiser is open to all skill levels, with a guaranteed two games, and a single elimination tournament to follow. The event is on Saturday, March 22nd starting at 8:00 a.m. at Whitney Rec Center.
The Central Minnesota Community Action Network is a local non-profit offering comprehensive dementia care that focuses on the person living with dementia, their families, and their caretakers.
