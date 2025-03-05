Pickleball Tournament Raising Funds for Dementia Care

Pickleball Tournament Raising Funds for Dementia Care

Emilee Chin, Getty Images

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Grab your paddle and hits the courts for a good cause.

The Central Minnesota Dementia Community Action Network is hosting a pickleball tournament.

The fundraiser is open to all skill levels, with a guaranteed two games, and a single elimination tournament to follow. The event is on Saturday, March 22nd starting at 8:00 a.m. at Whitney Rec Center.

Registration is now open.

The Central Minnesota Community Action Network is a local non-profit offering comprehensive dementia care that focuses on the person living with dementia, their families, and their caretakers.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested

See what everyday foods like coffee, pineapples, and cashews (super weird!) look like before they make their way onto your table and into your belly.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON