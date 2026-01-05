April 16, 1938 - January 3, 2026

A Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 12, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Phyllis Mary Hoffman, age 87, of the St. Cloud area who passed away Saturday, January 3, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Phyllis was born April 16, 1938 in Little Falls to Theodore and Clarice (Doucette) Dugas. She married Darvin Koenig in Little Falls, he later passed and she married Arnie Wolf in St. Cloud, they later divorced and she then married Edwin Hoffman in Arizona. Phyllis was a Secretary for the St. Cloud Union Labor Hall. She enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, clogging, playing cards, especially 500. Phyllis was open minded and willing to try new things. She was happy, fun loving, inquisitive and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include her children, Judy Kutzorik of Sauk Rapids, Jane Yozamp of Sauk Rapids, Brian (Kris) Koenig of St. Cloud, Steven (Liza) Koenig of Hopkins; sister, Betty (Don) Braun of Moorhead; grandchildren, Kevin (Pat), Melissa, Bobby, Nicole (Grant), Lisa (Tyler), Travis, Danielle (Shaun), Rachel, Michael (Abby), Chad, Deena (Tony), Izabel and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Greg; an infant daughter, Denise; sons-in-law, Bruce Kutzorik and Danny Yozamp.