Phone Ditthidet, 62, St. Cloud

December 22, 1961 - November 4, 2024

Funeral services for Phone Ditthidet, age 62, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Phone passed away on Monday at her home. Rev. Peter Keomanivong will officiate, and burial will follow at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. A visitation will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service.

Phone was born December 22, 1961 in Vientiane, Laos to Khamone and Kanya (Soulathvong) Sarady. She married William Bounthavy Ditthidet on April 13, 1982 in Vientiane, Laos. Their family refuged from Thailand in 1990 to Connecticut and finally settling in St. Cloud in 1995. Phone worked in Environmental Services at CentraCare. She was always happy. Her beautiful smile and warm greetings to her co workers and everyone at the hospital showed how much she enjoyed her job. Phone was also head chef for Sawatdee (Thai restaurant) for many years. Phone is a devoted Christian. She was a member of Reborn Lao Lutheran Church. Phone had a heart of gold. She would put others before herself. She was generous, forgiving, loving, caring, selfless, welcoming, outgoing, and always brought out the best in others. Her many hobbies were shopping, traveling, cooking, gardening, attending church, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, William Ditthidet of St. Cloud; children, Ketmany Ditthidet of St. Paul Park, Khanthaly Ditthidet of St. Paul Park, and Jonathan Ditthidet of Ft. Wayne, IN; mother, Kanya Sarady of Vientiane, Laos; grandchildren, Romeo, Doriah, Kashton, Tsunami, Jaylen, Ryelee, Oliver, Amari, and Jace; her sister, Chantao Sarady of Bloomington, MN, her brother, Phetsamone Sarady of North Carolina, and 7 other brothers and sisters in Laos. She was preceded in death by her father, Khamone Sarady; and son, Joe Ditthidet on February 16, 2018.