Phillip “Pete” A. Griswold, 62, Princeton

January 26, 1961 - June 17, 2023

Phillip A. Griswold, age 62 of Princeton, MN, and affectionately known as Pete, passed away on June 17, 2023, at the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Hospital. A Gathering for Pete will be held from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, followed by a private family burial at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton. A Celebration of Life for Pete will be at a later date. For more information and service updates, go to williamsdingmann.com.

Phillip “Pete” Arden Griswold was born to Albert and Delphine (Waetjin) Griswold on January 26, 1961, in Watertown. He grew up in the Princeton area where he resided for the remainder of his life and raised his family of three children. Pete was a proud graduate of Princeton High School and went on to work various jobs throughout his career. He worked for Glenn Metalcraft, Inc., and Crystal Cabinet Works for many years, but most recently he was a bus driver for Palmer Bus Service of Princeton, Inc., where he enjoyed spending time with the children he drove to school.

Pete was a very kind and funny man whose smile could light up a room. He liked to stay busy and was notorious for having new hobbies. Pete built and flew model airplanes, played with slot cars, and restored boats and trucks with the help of family and friends. When he was young, he also taught himself how to play drums, and he was a member of many bands he played in over the years, most recently ROM. Pete loved to go bass fishing and even participated in fishing tournaments. Pete also loved having a hobby farm where he raised pheasants, peacocks, pigeons, ducks, chickens, and even bunnies. He was an animal lover and had a special place in his heart for his cat, Oppie. Above all else, Pete will be remembered for being an amazing father, grandfather, brother, “fun uncle,” and friend to all who knew him.

Pete is survived by his children, Mellissa Griswold of Princeton, Alex Griswold of Ramsey, and Minnie Griswold of Lakeville; grandchildren, Otto Bittner, Lillian Bittner, Axel Bittner, with Baby Swanson on the way; siblings, Dean Griswold of IL, John (Bev) Griswold of Princeton, and Tammy (Al) Roehlke of Ramsey; many nieces, nephews; and best friend, Jerry Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his parents.