Peter P. Doll, 92, Albany

March 20, 1930 - January 13, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Peter P. Doll, age 92, who died Friday at Mother of Mercy Home in Albany surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the St. Martin Parish Center in St. Martin. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at the St. Martin Parish Center.

Peter P. Doll was born on March 20, 1930, in St. Martin, MN to Peter and Anna (Stroeing) Doll. He married Jenny Evens on September 22, 1953, in St. Francis Catholic Church. Peter was a farmer until 1979, milk truck driver, tractor mechanic, and many other various jobs. He enjoyed many years of fishing, card playing, feeding the birds, baking, gardening, and always giving a helping hand to anyone in need.

Survivors include his children, Randy Doll (Laurie Hansen), Mark and Mary Doll, Steve Doll, Pat and Kevin Frieler, Ken and Melany Doll, Brenda and Eugene Rothstein; special friend, Sharon Gunderson; 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny; infant daughter; granddaughter, Kayla Doll. Peter was the last of his family.