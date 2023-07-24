Peter Lechner, 64, Waite Park

November 10, 1958 - July 21, 2023

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 8 pm on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Peter C. Lechner, 64, of Waite Park, who passed away Friday July 21, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A time of sharing will take place at 6:00 PM.

Peter was born November 10, 1958 in St. Cloud to Paul and Dolores (Grams) Lechner. He married Debbie (Miodus) Dombrovski on July 27, 1991 at Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud. Peter was employed by Electrolux Corporation/Franklin Manufacturing in St. Cloud for over forty-one years and retired as a leadman in the paint department. He loved to hunt and fish, both summer and ice fishing. He took pride in his yard and enjoyed gardening. He was a Jack of all trades and loved to keep busy building and fixing things.

He is survived by his wife Debbie, Step-son; Eric Dombrovski of St. Cloud, brother and sister; Mike (Donna) Lechner of St. Cloud and Jean (Mel) Chaika of Wilson, WI.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers; Tom, Robert, James, and Clayton Lechner; sister Joy Hanisch.