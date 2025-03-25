Peter John Ferber, 70, St. Cloud

March 1, 1955 – March 23, 2025

Peter’s Celebration of Life gathering will take place Sunday, April 13th from 4:00-7:00pm with family greeting hours from 4:00-6:00pm and a short service taking place at 6:00pm. Services will be at Benson Funeral Home: 1111 25th Ave S St. Cloud MN 56301.

Peter John Ferber, age 70, born March 1st,1955 passed away on March 23rd, 2025. Peter was the oldest of seven children born to Albert (Allie) and Rosemary Ferber at the St. Cloud Hospital and lived all his life in St. Cloud. He went to St. Augustine Elementary and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1973. He attended college at St. Cloud State University where he met his wife, Kit Lewis, and they married in December, 1979.

The day after Peter graduated from high school, he started working full-time for his father in the concrete construction business. Peter was proud to complete many curb and gutter projects in the St. Cloud area with his father. Peter and Kit bought Ferber, Inc in the mid 1980’s from Peter’s parents where they continued running the business until retirement. Peter’s first major concrete project on his own was the new Fingerhut building in St. Cloud where his crew poured 70 ready-mix trucks in one day which would prove to be the largest job “Ferber the Curber” ever had.

Peter’s favorite past times included playing Texas Hold ‘Em poker and traveling. Peter loved to play poker at local bars many nights a week following retirement. Peter’s traveling memories included countless trips to Las Vegas with family, friends and most importantly his mom- Rosemary. Peter never passed up an opportunity to travel to Vegas for a “great deal”. Peter, Kit and the girls were blessed to have been able to travel around the world during the winter months. These trips were some of the most memorable moments during the girls’ lives growing up.

Peter took a lot of pride in his daughters and their accomplishments over the years. Survivors include Katie (Matt) Knutson, Michelle (Ryan) Titus, Kelli (Dan) Willems; 7 grandchildren: Hailey, Jordan and Tyler Knutson, Brayden and Chloe Titus, Nathan and Connor Willems, his ex-wife Kit Ferber as well as his siblings, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, younger sister, Jeanie Ferber and nephew, Brett Wieber.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Cathedral High School.