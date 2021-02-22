Peter E. Wesenberg, 63, Sauk Rapids

May 28, 1957 - February 20, 2021

Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 – 5:00 PM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Peter E. Wesenberg, age 63, of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday at Chateau Waters in Sartell.

Pete was born May 28, 1957 in St. Cloud to Hubert & Frances (Sobieck) Wesenberg. He married Brenda Thompson on October 4, 1980 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. Pete lived in the Sauk Rapids area all of his life and worked in customer service for local auto parts stores for 25 years, recently retiring. Pete loved helping his customers! He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, watching TV, traveling, collecting coins and comic books and gardening. He was very proud of his sons and grandson. Pete was an extrovert with a unique sense of humor and could do anything he set his mind to.

Survivors include his sons, John (Andrea) of Dallas, TX, Kyle (April) of St. Cloud; grandson, Paxton; brothers and sisters, Paul (Cindy) of Sauk Rapids, Cathy (Mike) Sigler of Sauk Rapids, Sam (Tammy Schmidt) of Foley and Monica (Jerry Smallwood) of Santiago. He was preceded in death by his parents.