Peter E. Freihammer, 77, Sartell

May 3, 1947 - March 21, 2025

attachment-Peter Freihammer loading...

Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Friday March 28, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Peter Freihammer, age 77, of Sartell who died Friday, March 21, 2025 at the Gardens of Foley Care Center. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM, Rosary at 6:30 PM on Thursday and one hour prior to services Friday all at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Peter was born May 3, 1947 in St. Cloud to Lawrence and Loretta (Riedeman) Freihammer. He served his country in the United State Army. He married Beverly “Bev” Eizenhoefer on December 5, 1995 on the family farm in Sauk Rapids. He worked at Stearns Manufacturing, was a truck driver and dairy farmed for many years. He loved farming, gardening, canning, hunting, playing cribbage and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Shane (Michelle) Gronau of Ramsey and Chad (Carla) Gronau of Sartell; granddaughter, Kalley (Daniel) Gallagher of St. Cloud; great granddaughter Alani and great grandson Zayden; siblings, Jim (Nancy) Freihammer, Marilyn (Joe) Orren, Theresa (Gene) Hollenkamp all of Sauk Rapids, Margaret Traut of Foley, John (Carol) Freihammer of Sartell, and Lollie (Tom) Traut of Sartell, Rosann Wentland of Foley, Frank (Carol) Freihammer, Larry (Bev) Freihammer and Steve (Linda) Freihammer all of St. Cloud, Kathy (Roger) Thell of Albany; sister-in-law, Veronica (Tom) Freihammer of Rice.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bev; brothers, Tom, Fred and Michael; sister, Rita Scapanski; sister-in-law, Liz Freihammer; brothers in law, Art Scapanski and Floyd Traut.